Smith’s two tries not enough for Boks

Australia defeated the Springboks 25-17 despite a strong finish by the South Africans, with Kwagga Smith scoring two tries in the final 10 minutes of their third-round Rugby Championship match played in Adelaide yesterday.

The Wallabies went into the half-time break with a 10-3 lead following a converted try and a penalty goal, while South Africa replied with a single penalty goal, despite their dominance in the set piece, territory, and the penalty count in their favour.

A string of basic errors in the first half meant the Springboks could never get into their stride, while the Wallabies made a perfect, fast start to the game, which set the tone for their first-half performance.

From a Bok mistake with the kickoff, Australia beautifully took the ball through a couple of phases and flanker Fraser McReight rounded off the move with a converted try next to the posts. Moments later, when flyhalf Noah Lolesio slotted a close-range penalty goal after a South African high tackle, the Wallabies were 10-0 up in five minutes.

Handre Pollard pulled another penalty kick when the Wallabies were penalized at scrum time but he had no problem with his third attempt a few minutes later to finally put the Boks on the scoreboard at 10-3.

Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was yellow-carded for foul play on opposite number Nic White just before the break, and the Wallabies took advantage of that with an extra man on the field early in the second half.

After the break, Marika Koroibete scored the Wallabies’ second try. Lolesio hit the upright with his conversion but the Wallabies had stretched their lead to 15-3.

The Boks looked for a strong finish and finally scored their first try, initiated by Steven Kitshoff and fellow front-ranker Vincent Koch, who sent replacement No 8 Smith over for a try converted by Elton Jantjies.

The South Africans kept going, however, the fightback came too late as the Wallabies left the pitch 25-17 winners, and South Africa now must go back to the drawing board for next week’s rematch in Sydney.

– SARugby.co.za

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author