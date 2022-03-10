SA angler on his way to world championships

Angling is not a sport popular with many folks in the townships, but Lindokuhle Mdletshe has over the past few years taken to the sport like a duck to water.

Mdletshe started angling at a young age, under the guidance of his father Wiseman Mdletshe, and has grown up to become the first black angler to represent South Africa at the world championships of the Fédération Internationale de Pêche Sportive (FIPS) in Paris, France from May 28 to June 4.

FIPS is the international sport federation representing international organisations running angling sports that are carried out in fresh or sea water environments, such as fly fishing and casting sport.

Angling is a type of fishing by means of a fish hook or “angle” and the hook is attached to a fishing line, which is usually manipulated via a fishing rod.

The 28-year-old angling star was born in the township of Nzalabantu, popularly known as KwaMbonambi, 29km north-east of Empangeni, in KwaZulu-Natal.

He told Sunday World that he grew an interest and passion for the sport as he took part in angling events with his father.

“I learnt the skills of fishing and tools of the trade as youngster. In 2017, I joined Basil Manning Fishing Equipment store as a salesman, working for Barry Wareham,” he explains.

An excited Mdletshe said it was a dream come true to represent his country as a Protea at an international event.

Mdletshe appealed to South Africans for donations to cover the costs of his trip to France.

