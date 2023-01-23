SA mourns death of PSL’s Molelekoa

The South African football fraternity is mourning the death of assistant referee Moeketsi Molelekoa, who died on Friday in a car accident in his hometown Botshabelo.

He was a linesman in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the top tier division of South African football. Born in Botshabelo in the Free State, Molelekoa made his refereeing debut in the PSL in 2014.

The South African Football Association (Safa) head of referees, Abdul Ebrahim confirmed the sad news.

The PSL have honoured Molelekoa by ordering that a moment of silence be observed in all league matches in the DStv Premiership and the Motsepe Foundation Championship (first division) this weekend.

Tributes have started pouring in for the dedicated assistant referee and Safa president Danny Jordaan extended condolences to his family: “Our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr Moeketsi Molelekoa and the football family. A sad and devastating loss and may God grant healing, comfort and grace. May his soul rest in peace.”

The PSL also released a statement of commiserations: “The PSL is saddened by the passing of Safa match official, Moeketsi Molelekoa. The league sends heartfelt condolences to the Molelekoa family, Safa and the football fraternity at large.”

