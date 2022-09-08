Shalulile shoots Sundowns back to the top of the PSL table

Mamelodi Sundowns proved once again why they are the undisputed league champions when they broke the hearts of Chippa United players and fans in the dying minutes of the game at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sitting in fifth position before the match, the away 1-0 win propelled Sundowns back to the top of the Premier Soccer League table while the Chilli Boys remain rooted at the basement of the log standings.

Knowing how Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi operates, their coach Daine Klate’s future is now hanging by a thread.

Sundowns’ red-hot striker Peter Shalulile again showed his predatory instinct when he pounced right at the end and grabbed his fifth goal of the season. The goal was a sucker punch to Chippa goalkeeper Lyodt Kazapua who had a brilliant game, stopping a wave of Sundowns attacks in the first and the second half of the game.

Credit must also go to the home side for frustrating their much-fancied opponents throughout the match. They absorbed the pressure and caught Sundowns on counter-attack. Kazapua, who won man of the match gong, was instrumental in keeping the scoreline at 0-0 for almost 90 minutes.

He saved two goal-bound free-kicks from Aubrey Modiba and then kept Themba “Mshishi” Zwane out with another save. Marcello Allende also saw his header flying inches wide from the goal post with the keeper all at sea.

But in the end, Sundowns showed why they are the league champions when they scored when everyone had already settled for a draw.

