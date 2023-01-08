Shoe shine and Piano culture makes us winners – Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has attributed their dominance to the culture of “Shoe shine and Piano”. This after the Brazilians consolidated their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership following their 2-0 win over Bay United on Friday night.

The win takes Masandawana to 37 points after 15 matches at the halfway stage of the league season. It was Mokwena’s fifth successive win since he took over and they have now scored 14 goals without conceding. Overall, it was their ninth successive win in the league. Sundowns have not conceded a goal since their match against Golden Arrows in October.

The Brazilians next assignment is a home match against Chippa United.

Sundowns goals were scored by Cassius Mailula in the first half and Haashim Domingo in the second stanza.

“In the first half I thought we were very good, we ran out of legs a little bit in the second half. As I said, sometimes the team has to suffer together, it’s important because it will help later on in games where you have legs but the opposition is putting you under a lot of stress and you can trust each other,” Mokwena was quoted on the Sundowns website.

“Richards Bay pushed us, we played against No 3 on the log, a team that’s difficult to beat. A lot of teams will struggle to come here and pick up points, they pushed us very hard. We’re going to have to face that in every game; it’s only halfway through the season.”

“Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns and congratulations to the players for a lot of hard work. It’s the culture of the club, I think the DNA of the club is ‘Shoe shine and Piano’.

“It’s a style created many years ago by many legends. It’s about the quality of the players, you cannot speak about how well we played without speaking about the quality of our players.”

