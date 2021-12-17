Sibusiso Vilakazi on Sundowns vs Pirates: ‘We will not take Bucs lightly’

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has stressed that the DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates will not be an easy game when two giants meet at the Loftus Versfeld stadium this evening.

Vilakazi mentioned that in a bid for Sundowns to grab victory in this encounter is to invest in keeping their momentum.

The 31-year-old said Sundowns will not give the mighty Bucs an easy game.

“Preparations have been really good in a short space of time, and we want to keep the consistency of winning mentality, and we will not look back when we get to the field, we will try by all means to give the best performance,” said Vilakazi.

“We expect a very tough game against Pirates, as they will be looking to improve their performance after they found themselves sharing the spoils with Swallows, they will be keen to gain maximum points against us,” he added.

He further said that playing at home for Masandawana, always bears fruits of achievements as the club hardly loses matches at their home ground.

The Sundowns-Pirates meeting is one of the most eagerly-awaited and loved by the football fraternity in the country.

The contest has been widely referred to as a Mzansi derby, as both sides are the only clubs in the Premiership to have won the continental title, CAF Champions League.

Kickoff for the match is at 19:30.

