Siya Kolisi’s documentary: honest and uncensored

Zwide Siyamthanda ‘Siya’ Kolisi, Boks skipper and hero of Zwide – loved by many and hated by few – recently held the official screening of his much-anticipated documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, in his hometown of Gqeberha.

The documentary is regarded as one of the most authentic and uncensored stories of an athlete, which touches on every aspect of Kolisi’s poverty-stricken upbringing.

Kolisi, 31, took members of the media, Roc Nation president Michael Yormark, SuperSport CEO Marc Jury, his close friends and family, on a walk through the journey that moulded him in his humble beginnings.

Grey High School tour:

The first stop of the tour was at Grey High School, where he kick-started his prestigious rugby career after gaining a full rugby scholarship.

Kolisi was discovered by a local rugby coach and long-time mentor Eric Songwiqi, after displaying an impressive performance against his team African Bombers Rugby Club, despite losing the game 50-0.

As part of the tour in the school, the Cell C Sharks flanker took people to visit the Siya Kolisi Field, which is the school’s main rugby and cricket field that was named in honour of his successful rugby career. Previously the Philip field, the ground that every pupil at Grey High School wishes to play in, now holds much bigger prestige.

Rolihlahla township:

The second visit was to Rolihlahla, a township outside Gqeberha, which was named after the late president Nelson Mandela.

That is where his late mother, Phakama, lived and raised his two half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, whom he has since legally adopted following the passing of their mother in 2009.

The dire living conditions did not stop the people of the community from giving Kolisi a hero’s welcome.

Kolisi homestead in Zwide:

This is where Kolisi grew up, his childhood home where his father Fezakele Kolisi and all his uncles grew up.

He was raised by his late grandmother Nolulamile in a two-roomed house, a home he spent most of his life in.

Kolisi shared the fond memories he had with his grandmother, how she passed away in front of him at the age of nine and the toll it exerted during the crucial stages of his life.

The tour around the house and stories he shared about his grandmother closed off in joyous a celebration, as the community alongside the Kolisis sang amaGwijo (African anthems) and kids gathered around their hero to show their love as he made his way into the bus headed to Isaac Booi SP School, where the official screening of the documentary was held.

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story official screening:

The Springbok skipper was welcomed in a similar fashion by Isaac Booi SP School pupils at the main entrance, with Kolisi taking centre stage joining the crowd in the loud chants.

Despite Kolisi not providing any VIP treatment to anyone on that day, the community of Zwide was, however, given a notable experience, as they occupied the front row seats during the screening.

Among other things spoken about in the soon-to-be-released documentary, Kolisi touches on the many challenges that affect South Africansand says he hopes his ordinary story brings back some hope in the country.

The documentary will officially air on February 26 on M-Net and Mzansi Magic. It will also be screened on SuperSport channels.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author