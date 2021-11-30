An inside look at Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper’s love story

Johannesburg – Love is in the air for Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Riyaad Pieterse as he tied the knot with his beloved fiancée Robyn.

The former Mzansi’s finest as he’s termed in the football fraternity shared a sneak peak of their pictures on his Instagram embracing their wedding ceremony style.

Unlike his competitors such as his former teammate Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs and national level, Pieterse is known as a sportman who’s living a low key life.

He kept his love life private to the public domain, however this couldn’t go on any longer as he asked for Robyn’s hand in marriage.

Pieterse who has three Bafana Bafana caps to his name, has not been a regular at Masandawana, since he joined the club three years ago.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, in a small ceremony attended only by few.

From engagement to a wedding ceremony – Here are 10 snaps from the beautiful ceremony:

Following his post on Monday, Pieterse’s post was flooded with messages of support and well wishes.

His fellow teammates such as Denis Onyango, Lebogang Maboe, and former teammate Sphiwe Tshabalala were amongst a list of people who conveyed their messages of encouragement to Mzansi’s finest.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author