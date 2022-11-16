2022 Fifa World Cup: Players to look out for in Qatar

The world is waiting in anticipation for football stars to take to the field at the 2022 Fifa World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday.

With stars such as Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah being among the biggest absentees in Qatar, here are some of the players to look out for:

Neymar Junior – On-form Neymar is undoubtedly the biggest star that will grace the World Cup, as the 30-year-old will be under immense pressure to lead the star-studded Brazilian national team to their sixth world championship in Qatar.

Karim Benzema – Currently the best player in the world, Benzema will be key in the French squad that will be hoping to defend their world title. The Real Madrid talisman will be a fan favourite at the 2022 finals.

Lionel Messi – The seven-time Ballon d’or winner will be leading an exciting Argentina side and aiming to win this year’s finals, after falling short in 2014 when they lost 1-0 to Germany, courtesy of Mario Gotze’s extra-time winner.

Kylian Mbappe – The France superstar will alongside Karim Benzema be an important figure as they seek to defend the world title. Mbappe displayed an extraordinary performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, helping his team lift the trophy.

Xavi Simons – After making the 26-man Netherlands national team squad, Simons is among the biggest young stars that will feature in the 2022 World Cup. Hoping to build up from his form at PSV Eindhoven, the tricky midfielder will look to give Paris Saint-Germain something to think about, as they have a buy-back clause for the teenager.

Pedri Gonzalez – Coming from the ranks of Barcelona development and cementing his spot in Xavi’s starting IX, the teenage midfield maestro will be crucial to the Spanish squad, with the hope that he will be able to lead the team to victory.

Vinicius Junior – Following his successful campaign with Real Madrid this year, winning the La Liga Santander and the UEFA Champions League, the 22-year-old Brazilian will be looking to add the World Cup winners medal to his 2022 cabinet.

Jude Bellingham – The England sensation has without a doubt been the talk of town. The most wanted midfielder in Europe will look to pick up from where he left at Borussia Dortmund. At just 19 years, Bellingham has had Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola singing his praises.

