Amakhosi beef up squad with signing of two international players

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Thursday that they have captured the signatures of SuperSport United’s central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli.

Ditlhokwe is the captain of the Botswana national team, also known as the Zebras. Back home in Botswana, the 24-year-old played for Gaborone United and Township Rollers. He will join Amakhosi at the end of the current season.

Basomboli, aged 22, was on the books of Zambia Premier League side Nchanga Rangers. He has been on trial at Naturena trying to impress the technical team for the past few weeks.

“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of a pre-contract securing the acquisition of left-sided centre-back, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, from SuperSport United,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“The highly rated international, who captains Botswana’s national team, has penned a four-year contract and will arrive to begin his life in Naturena in July 2023. We look forward to welcoming him to Amakhosi.”

The Glamour Boys said they have also signed Basomboli.

“Amakhosi bought the 22-year-old left-footed striker from Nchanga Rangers in Zambia. Basomboli arrives in Naturena after penning a three-and-half year deal with the Glamour Boys. He will join the team training in the next week. Welcome to Amakhosi.”

The signatures of the two will add some depth into the Amakhosi team that has been caught wanting when it comes to the material that coach Arthur Zwane has to work with at the club.

Ditlhokwe has been a key performer for Gavin Hunt’s United, but he has been out of action after he hurt his back during a game against Cape Town City two weeks ago.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author