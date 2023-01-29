Amakhosi eager to get the better of Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs are still chasing their first win over Royal AM, and Polokwane will be the perfect venue to finally get the monkey off their back.

Chiefs command a huge following in Limpopo and they may just suffocate Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s side, who have been embarrassing Amakhosi since they arrived in the DStv Premiership two years ago.

Royal hammered Amakhosi 4-1 and then handed them two 1-0 defeats. So, coach Arthur Zwane and his squad fully know what’s at stake tonight.

Kick-off is at an unorthodox 5.30pm for a Sunday match.

On Friday, Polokwane Municipality executive mayor John Mpe announced it had reached a three season-deal with Amakhosi to host some of their games at Peter Mokaba stadium. Chiefs will be back in Polokwane on February 19 to host Golden Arrows and will face Soweto rivals Swallows FC on May 2.

The Soweto giants have been in poor form since the beginning of the year, failing to record a win, conceding six goals in three matches and have not registered a single goal in 2023.

This has put Zwane under immense pressure to come up with a turnaround strategy.

Chiefs’ flying winger, Kgaogelo Sekgota, who is from Polokwane, says he is excited about the opportunity to display his skills in his hometown.

“Obviously, it is my hometown and I am very happy and the most important thing is to win the match there.

“There are a lot of games still to be played and we are motivated.

Our technical team is very positive about us and we will keep on going until the end.”

Chiefs also have a long list of injured players and this has contributed to the Naturena club falling dismally behind in their chase for the league title. Khama Billiat, Erick Mathoho, Alexander Cole and Phathu Nange are some of the players who are struggling with injuries.

“Unfortunately, we are not going to see Khama anytime soon. So, we are still waiting for the doctors’ report,” said Zwane.

“Last week we were preparing Mathoho for the game, or two weeks back but he couldn’t make it because of a toe injury.

“We thought he would be fully recovered last week and again he started jogging but the injury troubled him again. We have to rest him, and until now he hasn’t recovered fully.”

