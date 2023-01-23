Amateur side Liver Brothers fire first shots at Sekhukhune

In this year’s Nedbank Cup 16th edition, SAB League side Liver Brothers are the lowest-ranked and are confident they will send Sekhukhune United packing when they battle it out on February 8 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Kildare-based outfit in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga has been drawn to face DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune in the last 32 of a tournament known for causing upsets.

Shortly after the draw, Liver Brothers captain Lebohang Sibuyi expressed his excitement of facing a Premier Soccer League side and confidently said they will come out victorious when they lock horns with Babina Noko.

“It’s fantastic to be swimming with big sharks. We’re really surprised about the draw, it feels like we are dreaming,” said Sibuyi.

“For sure, we see it as an opportunity to be professional footballers. We are ready and training very hard. We will be glad if maybe three or four players get promoted to the professional level, it will be a big achievement for us.”

With the likes of Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba having been unearthed from the tournament, Sibuyi is hopeful that the 16th edition will see some of his teammates get attention from professional clubs.

“We are not afraid of anyone, football can surprise you. We are ready to compete with big sharks like Sekhukhune. For sure, we are going to beat them and some of my teammates will get promoted to big teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, I believe in them.”

However, Sekhukhune midfielder Linda Mntambo was not fazed by the comments, saying the game will be decided on the pitch.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and that is how he sees the game, but the game will be decided on the day,” Mntambo said.

“So, we will go out there on the day and make sure that we put our best foot forward, give them all the respect and make sure that we win the game.”

Previously, the likes of Cape Town City, Pirates and Chiefs have been stunned by lower-division sides and Liver Brothers plan to follow suit.

