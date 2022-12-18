Argentina rules the world!

All of Argentina will celebrate all night and for the next four years as they are champions of the world again after beating France on penalties to claim the FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Lionel Messi and company almost blew it, but held their nerve in the shootout to win 4-2, following a 3-3 draw in regulation time, in what will go down as one of the greatest football matches ever.

The captain Messi and Angel Di Maria netted in the first half, and France, the defending champions, looked dead and buried at the break as they trailed 2-0.

Kylian Mbappe brought France back into the game with a penalty, ten minutes from time and incredibly, France were back in it a minute later as Mbappe fired home to make it 2-2 in the 81st minute to force the match into extra time.

In extra time Messi scored, and Argentina had one hand on the trophy, only for Mbappe to equalize again from the spot.

Argentina, however, had the last laugh in the penalty kicks.

This is Argentina’s third World Cup and their first in 36 years, since the days of Diego Maradona.

The final at the 88,966-seat Lusail Stadium was billed as Messi’s last chance to win the World Cup, and at 35, he made the most of the opportunity. By playing in the final, the little Magician made history by becoming the most capped player in the World Cup with 26 appearances, ahead of Germany’s Lothar Matthäus, who held the record for many years with 25 games under his belt. For now, Messi will forget all records and return home to deliver the trophy and toast the moment with the 45 million Argentinians. After all, it’s been 36 years without this trophy, before Messi was born. Now they have a new hero to succeed Maradona. France and Mbappe, who finished as top scorer with eight goals and France, can only look forward to redeeming themselves in North America, where the tournament will be hosted in 2026.

