Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating victory over Man United

Eight supporters of Arsenal were arrested by the police in Jinja, Uganda for parading a trophy on the city’s streets, Daily Monitor has reported.

This after Arsenal, the English Premier League side, defeated Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday evening.

Bukayo Saka’s goal and an Eddie Nketiah brace gave the premier league leaders victory over the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium with the winning goal coming late in the match after a VAR (video assistant referee) intervention.

Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez netted for United in the pulsating match that set Arsenal five points ahead of title-chasing Manchester City.

The Daily Monitor reported: “A day later, police intercepted a group of jubilant Arsenal fans who were driving in a convoy of about five vehicles as they attempted to join Iganga Road from Main Street.”

Baker Kasule, who was part of the group, told reporters that a police patrol vehicle pulled in front of them and asked each one of them to disembark and get into a patrol vehicle which was destined for Jinja police station.

“I don’t know what we have done. We were simply celebrating our victory over rivals Manchester United,” Kasule told Daily Monitor, adding that there were 20 supporters in total, all from Jinja City.

James Mubi, Kira regional police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest saying eight Arsenal supporters are currently in police custody.

“They were holding a procession and you all know that when holding any gathering or procession, you must get clearance from the police,” Mubi said.

“Seeking police clearance is also for your own good, because there are people with ill-intentions, not everyone who dons an Arsenal jersey is a supporter. I’m in a police uniform, but I support Arsenal … We aren’t against Arsenal but what is inside, the intentions.”

