Arsenal gunning for revenge against revived Manchester United

English Premier League log leaders Arsenal will be gunning for revenge in a blockbuster league encounter when they welcome Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The North London side lost 3-1 to United in September at Old Trafford and have never tasted defeat in the league since then, registering 15 wins and two draws in 18 matches.

Mikel Arteta is undoubtedly a contender for manager of the season. He is building a young and electric squad, ultimately moving closer to bringing back league title hopes to the Arsenal faithful since the “Invincibles” era in 2004.

Meanwhile, the Red devils missed out on an opportunity to go above archrivals Manchester City and move six-points behind the Gunners, following a last minute 1-1 stalemate draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be without Brazilian midfielder Casemiro who is on suspension after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season. The former Real Madrid star has proven to be a crucial player in the heart of the United midfield.

However, in a post-match interview with Sky Sports on Wednesday, Ten Hag said that he is not worried about the absence of the 30-year-old, pointing out that his side beat the Gunners without Casemiro’s presence in the reverse fixture.

“Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro. He [Casemiro] is obviously an important player for us and he is one of the reasons that we are in the position that we are now,” said Ten Hag.

“We have a squad and we have to fill that gap and make a proper plan. The squad has to fill it. As a team, we already showed how to beat Arsenal.”

At the back of finishing fifth and sixth in the log standings in the last campaign, respectively, Arteta and Ten Hag have both been astounding this season.

