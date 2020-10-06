Sport

Bafana star joins Scottish side Rangers

By Xolile Mtshazo

Bafana Bafana star midfielder Bongani Zungu joined Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on a season-long loan from French club Amiens on Monday, AFP reports.

Rangers have an option to make the 27-year-old’s signing permanent at the end of this season.

Zungu has played 29 times for Bafana Bafana and impressed at last year’s African Cup of Nations.


“Bongani fits the profile of player that adds further strength and depth to our midfield. We made it clear that we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting XI. We believe Bongani does this,” Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said.

“We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and compliment other players we have. We have monitored this situation all summer and now feel it’s the right time.

“This is a pleasing transfer for us and we look forward to Bongani joining up with the squad.”

Now Liverpool fan Zungu is looking forward to learning from his boyhood Anfield hero Gerrard.

“I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve,” Zungu said.

“The chance to play for such a big club especially in European competitions is very exciting for me.

“I can’t wait to fly to Scotland and meet my new team mates. I know that I will settle in Glasgow and am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible.

“Rangers is a global club and I know there are already many supporters across Africa. I am looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and audiences across the world.”  –  AFP

