Beautiful Birds can fly again after Fifa lifted player transfer ban

Fifa has lifted the transfer ban that prevented Swallows FC from signing new players. This after the warring parties managed to resolve the matter.

Swallows struggled immensely and could not beef up their squad, as a result, they are languishing in the relegation zone. They sit on position 14 on the log and are two points apart from Marumo Gallants, who are anchoring the league at the bottom.

“The outstanding matter with Fifa has been resolved. The ban is lifted, players that were affected by the ban will now be registered,” Swallows said in a statement on Friday.

The length of the ban was for three registration periods and it came after the club terminated the contracts of Serbian Obren Cuckovic and Vladimir Mandic from Slovenia in 2015. The duo reported Swallows to Fifa over money owed to them.

Swallows appealed and took the matter to the highest sports dispute resolution office, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, which upheld the ban that was imposed in February 2022.

“Swallows shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be for up to three entire and consecutive registration periods,” read part of the Fifa statement when the ban was imposed.

