Benni McCarthy lauded for Marcus Rashford’s impressive form

South African-born coach Benni McCarthy has been lauded for the recent form of Marcus Rashford following his splendid display at the World Cup.

This after the Manchester United striker scored a brace during England’s 3-0 victory against Wales on Tuesday night. Rashford is currently a joint top goal scorer in the World Cup, sitting on three goals alongside Enner Valencia, Cody Gakpo and Kylian Mbappe.

The Red Devils’ star scored a rocket of a free-kick outside the box in the 50th minute, to put the Three Lions ahead.

He went on to get his second goal of the game after going past the defenders inside the box and put his short through the legs of the goalkeeper, which found its way into the bottom corner.

McCarthy has since received credit on social media for the current form of the 25-year-old since joining Erik Ten Hag’s coaching staff – focusing on the attacking play and positioning.

Rashford previously credited the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu head coach, saying McCarthy has had a huge impact on his current form.

“He’s [McCarthy] helped me a lot. To have like-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. Day in, day out we are thinking about scoring goals rather than the other bits,” said Rashford on Sky Sports.

“We’ve got him always there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football and at the minute I am, so I’m not complaining. If I’m scoring goals and winning, then I’m happy.”

Among other United attacking players in good form at the World Cup in Qatar is Bruno Fernandez, who has been crucial in the Portugal outfit.

Fernandez registered two goals against Uruguay to seal their place in the round of 16, with one more game to go in the group stages.

