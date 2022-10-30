Bucs’ form must set Usuthu quaking

AmaZulu are in for a torrid time when they meet Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban next Saturday. This is despite Bucs stuttering against Kaizer Chiefs in yesterday’s Soweto derby.

Pirates are looking menacingly dangerous since the arrival of coach Jose Riveiro from Spain. They have been labelled as the only team that is capable of stopping Mamelodi Sundowns domination in the PSL.

This reasoning gained more credence when the Buccaneers clobbered Sundowns 3-0 in Polokwane and knocked them out of the Wafa-Wafa competition. There is also the Monnapule Saleng factor. The young dribbling wizard has tremendously boosted the Pirates attack and is also expected to run amok in the final.

“We are improving week after week and we are starting to be very competitive. We are trying to implement and to consolidate and the team is doing very well. We are getting close to the team that we want in the future,” said Riveiro before yesterday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

But they cannot underestimate the resurgence of underdogs Usuthu. AmaZulu’s tiny-tot coach Romain Folz has shown some bravado and says that even though he cannot guarantee Usuthu the trophy, he has promised Pirates one hell of a bruising encounter.

Usuthu showed their stubbornness in the two-legged semifinals against Kaizer Chiefs. They showed grit and determination in the first leg in Johannesburg. Gabadinho Mhango made life difficult for Arthur Zwane’s side with an early goal in the first half.

“We played them very recently on their field and I don’t think we were any below them at any point,” Folz was quoted in the media. “The second half was difficult for us from a physical standpoint. It’s going to be a tough game, against a very good team, just like Chiefs is a very good team. We will give our best and will see who wins.”

