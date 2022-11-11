CAF boss Patrice Motsepe wants inclusive Qatar World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and its president, Patrice Motsepe, are supporting Fifa’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There are concerns about Qatar being the host country with strict laws and regulations.

The strict Gulf country has been roasted for its laws on alcohol consumption, its stance against the LGBTQ movement and for its treatment of migrant workers and general human rights record.

For instance, alcohol will be served in select areas within stadiums, starting three hours before kick-off and one hour after the final whistle, but not during matches, and at the official Fifa fan zone from 6pm to 1am.

Qatar said the LGBTQ fans are welcome, but the visitors should respect the nation’s culture and its laws governing public displays of affection.

Motsepe explained: “We recognise that football has over the years been an important tool for bringing together and uniting people from different races, language groups and religious backgrounds.

“The Fifa World Cup is an important global sporting event that brings together people from different countries and continents for the development and celebration of football worldwide and the advancement of humanity.”

Last week, BBC reported that Fifa has written to all 32 teams competing at the World Cup telling them to “now focus on the football” following a controversial build-up.

The letter urges that football should not be “dragged” into ideological or political “battles”, and should not be “handing out moral lessons”.

Peaceful protests have been planned by some players. England’s Harry Kane and nine other captains of European teams will be wearing “One Love” armbands.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said it is “not fair” to expect players to make political statements or protest at the tournament.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: “A lot gets put on players on ‘should the World Cup be played there’ and everything that goes with that, but the players don’t decide where the World Cup is played.

“Fifa decides that and that is a question for them to answer. For us as players, we just play football and try to have a voice in certain ways to help as much as we can.”

He added: “We do little things like that to try and show people we are all one, we are all inclusive and that is why that campaign [Kane’s armband] was brought to light. If you do the right things, that is most important. Unless everyone is just not going to turn up, then no matter what people say it is never going to be enough.”

England’s Beth Mead, who is openly gay, does not think the Gulf state is the “right place” for the tournament to be staged.

Meanwhile, Motsepe will be visiting Ivory Coast on Friday to sign the Afcon 2023 Host Country agreement and attend the African Schools Football Championship WAFU B qualifier. Motsepe will be joined by CAF vice-presidents and general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba.

