Chelsea confirm on-loan signing of Felix from Atletico Madrid

English Premier League giants Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that they have signed Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until June.

This after Felix fell out of favor at Madrid and clashed with manager Diego Simeone – forcing him to move out of the club for at least until the end of the season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is amounts to €11-million (R201-million), with taxes and salary due to be covered by Chelsea.

The deal also does not consist of any buy option clause, which will see Felix return to at the Wanda Metropolitano at end of the season. Felix also extended his contract with Atletico for one more year, until 2027.

Agreement with @ChelseaFC for the loan until the end of the season of João Félix, who extends his contract with our club for one year, until 2027. ℹ️ https://t.co/92EGrvWPGz Thank you João, we wish you the best of luck in this new professional challenge! pic.twitter.com/gIeaQj8mFE — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 11, 2023

The artist has arrived. 👋 Welcome to Chelsea, Joao Felix!#HolaFelix pic.twitter.com/hVS7UuG6gT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023

The Blues reportedly beat Manchester United and fellow Londoners Arsenal in landing the signature of the 23-year-old playmaker.

The signing of Felix could prove crucial for Graham Potter and his side, as they have suffered injury blows in key areas this season.

Chelsea have spent over £200-million (R4.1-billion) on signings since American Todd Boehly took over in the last summer, with Christopher Nkunku, David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos being the latest additions.

Potter is under immense pressure to turn things around at Stamford Bridge, having recorded one win in the last eight league games and already having exited the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Chelsea currently occupy position 10 on the Premier League log standings, 10 points away from relegation.

The future of the Englishman is in doubt, as calls for his him to be sacked are growing following a poor run of form. However, Boehly is steadfastly confident and patient with the former Brighton Hove & Albion manager.

