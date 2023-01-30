Chiefs’ and Pirates’ striker imports rather poor

The less said about Kaizer Chiefs’ and Orlando Pirates’ striker imports over the years, the better, writes Tiyani wa ka Mabasa.

Both clubs have now brought in foreign strikers, but are they good enough? Amakhosi will pin their hopes on DR Congo’s Christian Saile Basomboli, while Souaibou Marou, who was in Cameroon’s 2022 World Cup squad, will turn out for the Buccaneers.

Sunday World looks back at Chiefs’ and Pirates’ last seven foreign strikers they bought – and it doesn’t make for a good reading.

KAIZER CHIEFS:

Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana (Burundian):

Bimenyimana was signed six months ago and he has seven goals in 10 games, with most coming from penalties.

Lazalous Kambole (Zambian):

He joined from ZESCO United in 2019 and to cut a long story short, the man scored two goals in 46 appearances. Poor.

Samir Nurkovic (Serbian):

From 2019 to 2022, he found the back of the net 21 times in 78 games.

Leonardo Castro (Colombian):

He played 123 games across all competitions and scored 29 goals.

Gustavo Paez (Venezuelan):

The South American managed just 10 goals in 53 matches, before leaving in 2019.

Lewis Macha (Zambian):

Macha failed to live up to expectations, as he never scored in six official appearances.

Michelle Katsvairo (Zimbabwean):

He left in 2017 with two goals in 14 games.

ORLANDO PIRATES:

Bienvenu Eva Nga (Cameroonian):

He flattered to deceive, scoring on debut against Swallows in August last year. Eleven appearances later, the Bucs faithful have seen enough.

Kwame Peprah (Ghanaian):

He’s been shipped out on loan to Maritzburg United, and if he never returns, his Pirates record will remain nine goals in 44 appearances.

Gabadinho Mhango (Malawian):

In the last decade, he’s the only Pirates player to appear as a league top scorer. He netted 23 goals in 71 appearances.

Justin Shonga (Zambian):

Sixteen goals in 77 games is simply not good enough.

Tendai Ndoro (Zimbabwean):

He managed 23 goals in 60 appearances for the club, which isn’t a bad return by PSL standards.

Mwape Musonda (Zambian):

Few fans will remember him. After all, he made just two appearances without scoring a goal.

Helder Pelembe (Mozambican):

Helder scored two goals in 20 games for the Buccaneers. Not so good.

PSL’s last 10 top scorers:

2021/22: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) – 23 goals

2020/21: Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) – 16

2019/20: Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park) & Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates) – 16 each

2018/19: Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards) – 16

2017/18: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City) – 11 each

2016/17: Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City) – 13

2015/16: Collins Mbesuma (Mpumalanga Black Aces) – 14

2014/15: Moeketsi Sekola (Free State Stars) – 14

2013/14: Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs) – 10

2012/13: Katlego Mashego (Moroka Swallows) – 13

