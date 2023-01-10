Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika called out after costly mistake

Following a defensive blunder by Zitha Kwinika that spoiled Kaizer Chiefs’ 53rd birthday celebrations against Sekhukhune United, Kwinika has since been targeted on social media, forcing him to send out an apology.

The 29-year-old Soweto-born defender made a costly error when he trapped the ball into the path of Vusimuzi Mncube after an impressive press by the striker.

His defensive partner Edmilson Dove tried to cover up for him, but Mncube was too quick and found himself one-on-one with Itumeleng Khune and hit the back of the net.

Kwinika was summoned by a supporter to send out a public apology to the Amakhosi faithful, who tagged him in his tweeter post saying that the defender should account for his mistake.

“I am sorry my brother, and the Khosi nation at large,” responded Kwinika in a Twitter post.

I am sorry my brother 🙌🏿 and the khosi nation at large🙌🏿🙌🏿. — Zitha Kwinika (@zithazee) January 8, 2023

While some supporters acknowledged the sincere apology, others were unimpressed with the manner in which the player was summoned to apologise on social media.

I'm sorry but this is not it💔 Yeah I said it 🚮 I hope Kwinika never does this again. Are we becoming a fanbase that summons players to apologize now? Who determines which mistakes are worth been summoned online for an apology? https://t.co/DwqitBA0Xp — El Capitano⚪ (@_izodlalaiTv) January 9, 2023

Some of the defensive mistakes that coach Arthur Zwane has been facing with his backline this season involve those made by Njabulo Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana, who contributed two goals in the 4-0 thumping by Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match.

Since that incident, Ngezana has fallen out of favor.

Since officially taking over in May 2022, Zwane has been chopping and changing his backline, seemingly trying to find the best suitable centre-back pairing and goalkeeper to lead the line of defence, as half of the goals conceded by his side came from sloppy defensive errors.

With veteran shot stopper Khune back in the side, Zwane will have to quickly find a solution with a centre-back pairing that will help him take Amakhosi back to glory days.

The Phefeni Glamour Boys will look to redeem themselves and go back to winning ways when they visit AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

