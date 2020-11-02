E-edition
Sport

Chiefs release players training with the club

By Xolile Mtshazo

Kaizer Chiefs has announced that the Naturena-based club will be releasing players who were training with them following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) dismissing the Soweto club’s appeal of the Fifa ban.

Chiefs was banned from signing players for two transfer windows after being found guilty by Fifa of illegally signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018‚ when he allegedly had a contract with his former club Fosa Juniors in his native country of  Madagascar.

In a short statement posted on the club’s Twitter account, Chiefs said:


Club Update: “Due to the CAS outcome we can only sign players from July 2021. As a result, the players that were training with the team will be leaving to join teams of their choice. #Amakhosi4Life”.

In February, Fifa sanctioned Amakhosi from registering new players over the next two transfer windows and ordering them to pay Fosa nearly R700 000 in compensation.

