Chiefs stars want to celebrate club’s 53rd birthday in style

Kaizer Chiefs want to celebrate their 53rd birthday in style by defeating Sekhukhune United when they meet in their DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night, according to Zitha Kwinika, Amakhosi’s reliable defender.

Chiefs are on a roll and are slowly climbing up the log table. This after they had a lethargic start, resulting in coach Arthur Zwane facing a barrage of criticism. But the players are now responding to his tactics and the team is sitting pretty on position four on the log.

Kwinika, who was part of the Chiefs development academy, is hoping that the team will give fans a happy birthday.

“Being part of Chiefs is history in itself and we appreciate that,” Kwinika said during a media briefing.

“People went through a lot to be part of this set-up and we do not take that for granted. It is a pleasure and privilege because every player wants to be here. Winning the game against Sekhukhune will mean a lot for people who will be there to celebrate the club’s birthday.

“It is important for us to keep the momentum going. We ended last year well and now it’s the new year, and we need to start on a clean slate.”

Kwinika’s teammate Keagan Dolly said they are going to focus on themselves and not on their opponents.

“They are coming from a good run of form, they have a new coach and they are playing a different way from what they used to. We know that we need to win the game, we want to start the year on a high,” Dolly said.

“We have been analysing them and we know how good they are. We are only reaching halfway now and there’s still a lot to play for. In the past, [Mamelodi] Sundowns won the league in the last 20 minutes, so anything can happen.

“We are not focusing on Sundowns, we have our own race to run and our next focus is Sekhukhune. We want to win all the matches, we want to compete with Sundowns and we want to be on top of the table.”

