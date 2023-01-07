City smashes Pirates in Cape Town

The wheels are falling off for Orlando Pirates after they suffered their third successive defeat after going down to Cape Town City in a pulsating DStv Premiership in the Mother City on Saturday.

The Citizens won the match 2-1.

It was a hard-fought victory for City who came back from behind and stunned Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers.

Last week, the Buccaneers were nailed 2-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns and their losing streak continues and their chances of challenging log-leaders and defending champs Sundowns are disappearing into thin air. Pirates are now seventh on the log after 15 games and have recorded a mere 19 points.

Pirates opened the scoring in the 21st minute after Deon Hotto unleashed a rocket that beat City goalkeeper Darren Keet hands down.

A few minutes later, City fought back and we were denied a penalty after a Pirates defender blocked a goal-bound shot with his elbow.

The referee signalled for a corner kick, much to the dismay and disappointment of the City players and bench.

With the match swinging from end to end, Pirates peppered Keet with pot-shots. In the 33rd minute, the home side equalised in the Juan Zapata with a beautiful glancing header that had the crowd on their feet.

The two teams went into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1. After the break, Pirates made the first change when they introduced lanky striker Evidence Makgopa who added some spark into their attack.

Darwin Gonzales scored the winner for City with nine minutes remaining on the clock to send the Buccaneers packing home. After Gonzales’ goal, Pirates threw everything at the City defence but the home side defended as if their lives depended on the result.

In the dying minutes, and against the run of play, City launched a dangerous counter attack but Mpho Makola’s cross failed to reach Gonzales who would have needed a tap-in to slot the ball into the net.

After the whistle, the celebrations from the City officials, the fans and the players were palpable – it looked like they had won a cup final.

Saturday’s other PSL results:

Marumo Gallants 0 – 1 Maritzburg Unite

Golden Arrows 2 – 1 SuperSport United

