Coach used me as secret weapon against Chiefs – Parker

TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker put up an impressive performance against his old club Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.

The seasoned forward said even though his new side were denied three points, he is happy with the draw and his contribution. Galaxy held Amakhosi to a 2-2 draw in an exciting midweek fixture.

“Hond”, as the Reiger Park striker is affectionately known, scored his first goal for Galaxy after he was introduced as part of a tactical substitution early in the first half.

After 11 years of great service at Amakhosi, Parker was released in a heartbreaking fashion before the start of the new season over two months ago. Parker, who was tipped to serve Amakhosi in a different role within the club, was told in the last minutes that his services were no longer needed, forcing him to find a new home at TS Galaxy.

On Wednesday night, he continued to do what he does best – scoring goals. The seasoned forward was so level-headed that he did not even celebrate after scoring against his former teammates. Other players would have basked in the glory to prove a point.

“We had a chance to come out with a win, but we will take a point and all the positives that came out of this fixture,” Parker said during a post-match interview.

“I was ready to start the game and I worked hard during the week and in the build-up to the match. The coach told me that he had a different plan, he wanted me to be the secret weapon and I understood that, and it worked.

“I am glad that I made an impact with the equaliser. All the [old] memories [playing for Chiefs at the FNB Stadium] came back and it was just a moment of joy. I enjoyed my game and I played my part for the team.”

Parker is super happy to have finally scored his first goal for Galaxy, after he missed a penalty against Swallows FC earlier in the season.

“Yes, I got the monkey off my back, I was looking for that goal. I feel sharp and I feel good. It was just a matter of getting the goal, so that everything flows. The team expects a lot from me, and I need to live up to those expectations.

“From this game onwards, and with this goal, I think everything will begin to flow.”

