Cut-off date to pick Black Label Cup line-ups announced

South African football fans are in for yet another thrilling edition of the Carling Black Label Cup. The votes have been cast, the teams have been chosen by champion fans, and the matches have been confirmed.

All that is left is for the fans to “be the coach” by ensuring that they pick their side’s strongest starting line-up and reserve their seats to Mzansi’s favourite Cup game on November 12 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Tickets to the historic one-day football jamboree are selling already, and fans are urged to secure their places and avoid a last-minute rush. Match-day tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster or Computicket, including selected Shoprite/Checkers stores.

One ticket will grant fans access to a full day of matches, and there will be no pass-outs. Tickets are available in three categories: level five which sells for R80, level one going for R140, and level two at R200.

The FNB Stadium also offers hospitality packages sold through Sail.

In the first semi-final, Mamelodi Sundowns will take on AmaZulu at 9.30am, followed by the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at 12 midday. There will be a penalty shootout for the third place at 3.30pm, with the final set to kick off at 5pm.

The one-day competition will continue with its uniqueness in giving champion fans all the power to select the starting elevens for all the four teams taking part.

“The selection of the teams may have closed, however, as the champion coaches of their teams, fans must now select which players they want to see take on the field come match day,” said Arné Rust, the sponsors’ brand director.

“They can vote for the starting 11 until November 6, when the fans will then determine who their match-day captain will be. On match day, once again, the fans will decide on which player deserves to be the man of the match.”

This year, voting has multiple benefits, as it empowers the voices of champion fans. One lucky champion fan will also stand a chance to walk away with R100 000 in cash, just for voting.

“Carling Black Label is always looking to give back, especially now as we approach Christmas, and people want to end the year on a high. What better way to do it than winning R100 000.”

To vote, football fans over the age of 18 can purchase a selected Carling Black Label beer and dial *120*660*unique code#; and select their starting line-up. Entry is 20c per 20 seconds on USSD and is free for Vodacom users.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author