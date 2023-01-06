Die-hard Orlando Pirates fan Goodenough Sithole has died

Premier Soccer League outfit Orlando Pirates have been robbed of one of their staunchest supporters, Goodenough Sithole, who passed away early on Friday.

Sithole, famous for his line “five skipas”, criss-crossed the country following his favourite team, even when it was not fashionable to become a fan of the Soweto giants.

MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation in Gauteng Morakane Mosupyoe said Sithole will be missed for his choice of words during TV and radio interviews.

“The sport and football fraternity has lost one of its greatest supporters,” Mosupyoe said.

“I am saddened by the passing of Goodenough Sithole, who was not only a football fan but a staunch Buccaneer until the end. We convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Sithole family, friends, Orlando Pirates FC and the football fraternity.”

One of Sithole’s friends and former Orlando Pirates number-one fan who has since shifted her allegiance to Royal AM, Mama Joy, took to social media to celebrate Sithole’s life.

“Rest well soldier, I have known you. We pushed this passion together, Dr Goodenough ‘Five Skipas, One Cloth,'” she wrote.

The Pirates club branches throughout the country have also been sending condolences on social media to the family of Sithole.

☠ We're saddened to learn of the passing of one of our staunchest and most active supporters Goodenough "5 Skipas" Sithole

Rest In Peace #5Skippas🏴‍☠️

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways#OrlandoPirates#MidrandOPFC pic.twitter.com/OylqPrM9LJ — Greater Midrand Orlando☠️Pirates Supporters Branch (@MidrandOPFC) January 6, 2023

🕊 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐄 🕊️ Greater #GugulethuBranch mourns the sad and Ultimately passing of one of the club's staunch supporters Mr. Goodenough Sithole. pic.twitter.com/4aHQl8t8Px — Orlando Pirates Gugulethu Branch (@gugulethubranch) January 6, 2023

Rest well Soldier I have known you ,,, we pushed this Passion together ,,,Dr,, Goodenogh 5skipas 1cloth Rest well ,, Only God Knows pic.twitter.com/U9sSx1pnCc — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) January 6, 2023

