Disappointed Mosimane apologises to fans after heavy defeat

Pitso Mosimane has apologised to Al Ahli Saudi fans following a 4-1 loss to Al Akhdoud at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Thursday evening.

Mosimane and his charges went into the game occupying position one on the log, three points behind their opponents, who came from behind to claim the number-one spot.

The South African-born coach has since taken to social media to express his disappointment, saying the scoreline was unacceptable in front of their home crowd.

“We got humbled tonight, unacceptable scoreline, especially in front of our fans,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long. Sorry.”

The disappointing result means Mosimane’s record of unbeaten 13 matches in the Saudi Arabia first division came to an end, with his side dropping to third position on the log and level on 37 points with Al Akhdoud, Al Hazm and Al-Faisaly, respectively.

Despite the drubbing, Mosimane and his charges are still in pole position to challenge for the league title, which will see them gain promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

The Royal will be on a mission to redeem themselves when they visit seventh-placed Al Kholood at Al Hazm Club Stadium on Tuesday.

