Exciting Nedbank Cup draw pits David against Goliath

First division and amateur clubs are rubbing their hands in glee after they got an opportunity to play against the country’s biggest clubs in the Nedbank Cup competition.

The draw was held in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday and this year’s competition promise to be exciting judging by the fixtures.

“We are excited to kick off the 16th edition of the Nedbank Cup, a great feature on the South African knockout football calendar,” said Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and communications at Nedbank.

“The 2023 season provides yet another opportunity for amateur teams to compete with the best in local football and showcase their talent. As Nedbank, our aim is to continue supporting the growth and development of local football.

“To show our commitment, in collaboration with the 2023 Nedbank Cup winners, we will install our eighth multi-purpose sport court in a school and community where the winning club is based. Our goal for the sport court is to help develop skills and provide a facility that encourages more participation in football and other sports.

“We’d like to thank our longstanding partner, the PSL [Premier Soccer League], for their support and efforts in successfully launching the 2023 season. Best of luck to all the teams participating this year.”

The successful partnership between Nedbank and the PSL has made it possible for the competition to be crowned South Africa’s biggest knockout football competition.

“The Nedbank Cup is known for its inspiring stories and giving a platform for raw talent to flourish, and as the PSL, we are excited about what is in store this season,” said PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala.

“We would like to thank Nedbank for their continued support which has helped us grow and improve the beautiful game over the past 16 years. We are thrilled to welcome the eight clubs from the Safa [SA Football Association] divisions who will have a wonderful opportunity to compete against the 24 clubs from the professional ranks.

“We hope that they will add a new dimension to the competition. We wish all the 32 participating clubs the best of luck.”

Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw:

SuperSport United vs Dondol Stars FC

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Pretoria Callies

Marumo Gallants vs Magesi FC

FC Blackcross vs Venda Football Academy

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay FC

Cape Town Spurs vs Baroka FC

TS Galaxy vs Amavarara FC

Sekhukhune United vs Liver Brothers

Stellenbosch FC vs Swallows FC

Mpheni Home Defenders vs Clarewood FC

Mkhambathi FC vs Casric Stars

Cape Town City vs Royal AM

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs

All Stars FC vs Orlando Pirates

Polokwane City vs Chippa United

Amazulu FC vs Tornado FC

