Floyd Shivambu joins debate around financial fair-play in PSL

EFF head honcho Floyd Shivambu has jumped onto the bandwagon and is backing Jabu Mahlangu’s call for financial fair-play in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Shivambu said local football should be dominated by money earned from football and not money that comes from the mining industry.

His remarks are a veiled reference to Mamelodi Sundowns, who are owned and bankrolled by mining magnate and billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s family.

Mahlangu made headlines this week when he bravely proclaimed that Sundowns are signing all the best players in the country, killing national soccer team Bafana Bafana in the process.

“The PSL is not watchable, I am talking personally about myself, because the PSL standard has dropped a lot,” Mahlangu said on his social media page.

“We have been suggesting the issue of financial fair-play in the PSL, but [the] Masandawana [Sundowns] fans obviously want their team to win all the time. The national team is dead [as a result of this].

“If you check the game between Chiefs and Sundowns and look at the team that was selected for Sundowns, and also check the players such as [Lesedi] Kapinga, [Mosa] Lebusa, Rivaldo [Coetzee], the list of players that are sitting on the stands is endless.

“That’s another top team of players sitting in the stands that should be playing in another team,” Mahlangu said.

Shivambu threw his weight behind Mahlangu, tweeting: “100% Agree! Football must be relatively balanced and it should [not] be dominated by money earned in mining, financial services sector and other activities.

“The erstwhile dominance of KCFC [Kaizer Chiefs Football Club] was through resources earned in and through football. Hoarding brilliant players is unethical.”

