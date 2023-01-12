Gallants ready to fight on after 1-1 draw against Stellies

Marumo Gallants visited Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday evening and managed to salvage a point after scoring a late equalizer.

It was a must-win match for both sides following a poor run of form, but a point apiece is all that they could settle for after Ranga Chivaviro cancelled out Junior Mendieta’s 50th minute spectacular goal, when he struck in the 89th minute to deny Steve Barker’s side maximum points on home turf.

Coach Dan Malesela was satisfied with the way his charges performed, and is filled with confidence that his side will put up a fight and turn things around.

“I think we handled the game very well from the onset, just up to the time when they scored. Yes, there were few mistakes, but not harmful mistakes,” said Malesela in a post-match interview.

“I don’t want to bash the players, but we made a mistake that put us on the backfoot again, I think we made the same mistake last week against Sekhukhune that really cost us the match.

“For me it’s a learning process and when we get punished against these things, it will say to players don’t repeat these things – but I want to appreciate the fact that we put up a great fight when we were a goal down and not to lose, so we will fight on.”

Despite salvaging a point away from home, it was not enough for Gallants, as they still occupy a relegation spot on the log, level on 14-points with bottom-of-the-table Maritzburg United.

The Limpopo-based outfit will lock horns with newly promoted and surprise package Richards Bay at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, while the Stellies welcome Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author