Giants’ killer Nedbank Cup promises to be hot

The 2023 edition of the Nedbank Cup, which is also known as a giant slayer’s competition, was launched recently.

As usual, it features 16 teams from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), eight clubs from the first division as well as eight from the amateur ranks. And judging by the fixtures, this year’s competition promises to be an exciting spectacle.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the defending champions after defeating Marumo Gallants in the final last season. Here are some of the most memorable moments in the history of this competition:

Baroka FC in 2011:

Baroka were competing in the second division back in 2011 when they went on a giant-killing spree that included the scalps of Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows. Coached by a young Sello Chokoe at that time, Baroka reached the semifinals. They caused one of the biggest upsets when they knocked Amakhosi 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Chokoe, with his trademark glove, went on to become a respected coach in SA football.

Maluti FET College in 2013:

Another Soweto giant fell at the hands of a lower-division side when Orlando Pirates were shell shocked by Maluti FET College, succumbing to a 4-1 defeat. The Buccaneers have been drawn with Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars FC, with the two sides set to lock horns on 11 February at Wits Football Stadium.

AmaTuks in 2009:

University of Pretoria shocked the football fraternity when they reached the finals of the tournament, narrowly losing 1-0 to Moroka Swallows at Rand Stadium. On their way to the finals, AmaTuks, who were still campaigning in the first division, defeated a star-studded Chiefs in the Last 16 and went on to slay Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town in the quarterfinals and semi-finals, respectively, before meeting Swallows in the finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns 24 – 0 Powerlines in 2012:

The then lower division side could not step up and sync to the rhythm of giants slaying when Sundowns walloped them. Hlompo Kekana half volleyed a cross inside the box seven minutes into the game. Kekana scored seven goals, while Nyasha Mushekwi netted six times and the late Richard Henyekane scored five.

TS Galaxy 1 – 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2019 finals:

Tim Sukazi’s side, who were campaigning in the first division and coached by Dan “Dance” Malesela, gave Amakhosi one of the most painful defeats in Durban. The shock defeat was led by Zakhele Lepasa, who scored from the penalty spot.

Tshakhuma win the 2021 edition:

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who purchased the status of Bidvest Wits in 2020, stunned the country when they defeated Chippa United to win the tournament and book themselves a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ke Yona Team Search:

It was an institution in unearthing future football stars, where thousands of aspirant footballers took part. Sundowns’ Aubrey Modiba was discovered through this initiative.

AmaTuks had players such as Andile Jali, Mthokozisi Yende, Mpho Matsi, Manti Moholo and Phenyo Mongalo.

From the Maluti FET win, Thembinkosi Lorch was discovered and Pirates pounced on his signature.The Nedbank Cup “Ke Yona” last 32 fixtures, times and venues have been confirmed by the PSL and will get underway on February 7.

