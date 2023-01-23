Glasgow City sign South African soccer star Linda Motlhalo

Scottish outfit Glasgow City have announced the signing of South African international Linda Motlhalo from Swedish side Djurgårdens IF. The deal will last until 2025.

The 15-time Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) champions took to social media on Monday to confirm the signing of Motlhalo, saying they are delighted to have secured the signature of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winner.

The 24-year-old Banyana Banyana playmaker also expressed her excitement, saying she looks forward to a new adventure.

“I am excited to have signed with Glasgow City. I am looking forward to new experiences and new adventures here, and I look to develop further. I can’t wait to get this chapter started,” she said.

This was coach Leanne Ross’ first signing since becoming interim coach, and she is delighted to have acquired the services of the Randfontein-born star.

“I am excited to announce the signing of Linda Motlhalo here at Glasgow City,” Ross said. “Linda arrives with a wealth of experience on her CV from her time in some of the top leagues in the world and her impressive international career with South Africa.

“I have no doubt a player of Linda’s experience and technical ability will enhance our already talented squad, she is an exciting attacking talent who I am very much looking forward to be working with.”

With South Africa set to take centre stage at this years’ Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July, Motlhalo will most likely make it into coach Desiree Ellis’ squad following her impressive display at the 2022 Wafcon in Morocco.

Banyana, who will face Sweden, Italy and Argentina in the group stages at the World Cup, will be under immense pressure to deliver.

Motlhalo will be looking to hit the ground running and make her debut against Rangers in a SWPL encounter on Sunday, as she is eligible to be in the squad.

