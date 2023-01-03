High flying Newcastle on a mission to upset Arsenal

Newcastle United will be on a mission to complete a league double against log leaders Arsenal in a crucial Premier League encounter at the Emirates stadium on Tuesday night.

The Magpies beat the Gunners 2-0 in their last meeting on May 16 2022, courtesy of a Ben White own goal and Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes’s 85th minute strike.

Coming back from a 4-2 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, Mikel Arteta and his side will look to continue their 100% home record and increase their lead ahead of Manchester City by ten points – but standing in their way is Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who have been incredible since the beginning of the season.

Despite playing to a goalless stalemate draw against Leeds United last week Saturday at St James Park, the Magpies are in good form with a 12-match unbeaten league run, while their opponents are 10 games unbeaten.

Newcastle is currently occupying position three on the log standings with 34 points and will move up to number two ahead of Man City if they manage to collect maximum points against Arsenal.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White; William Saliba; Gabriel; Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka; Thomas Partey: Bukayo Saka; Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah

Predicted Newcastle United XI:

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier; Fabian Schar; Sven Botman; Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff; Bruno Guimaraes; Joelinton; Miguel Almiron; Callum Wilson; Joe Willock

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

