‘I want to forget about Friday loss’, says Chiefs coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur “10111” Zwane says that the sooner he forgets about the 4-0 thrashing they received at the hands of AmaZulu on Friday night, the better. Amakhosi have not won a single match this year and they suffered their second successive league loss. against Usuthu. Chiefs remain in fourth place on the league table, with 24 points from 16 matches.

Last week, they were nailed 1-0 by Sekhukhune United who ruined their 53rd birthday bash at the FNB Stadium. Friday night’s loss had seriously dented any hopes that Chiefs’ harboured of challenging log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership trophy. To add salt to the wound, Chiefs’ next league match is against the swashbuckling Sundowns who are destroying anything that lies in their path.

Against Usuthu, former Chiefs players and rejects proved a point against their former team. Dumisani Zuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sede Dion and Bongi Ntuli scored for Usuthu while the slate remained clean for Zwane’s side.

With a clash against Sundowns, Zwane is already shifting his focus towards getting his team ready for the visit of the league leaders: “We learn from our mistakes and today we learned the hard way. I want to forget about this match as soon as possible, and move on, especially for the players,” he concluded.

“Overall, we didn’t play that badly. We knew they would sit back but we just didn’t capitalise on our opportunities. We must improve our final third entry decision making but it’s something we’ll keep working on until we get it right,” said Zwane.

