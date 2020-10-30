It’s Zinnbauer second Soweto derby but a first for Hunt

The stage is set for another Soweto derby clash, the first of the coronavirus era between archrivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, kick-off is at 3pm.

The time the Soweto giants will be fighting it out for a place in the 2020 MTN8 cup final without the usual fan fair of fans.

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, both sides still have a chance to redeem themselves in the second leg of the semifinals as coaches Josef Zinnbauer of Pirates and Chiefs’ Gavin Hunt come up against each other for the first time in a big derby match.

Pirates booked a place in the two-legged semis after defeating nemesis Cape Town City 1-0 at at the same venue in a last four tie, while Amakhosi got their semis berth after off setting a stubborn Maritzburg United 2-1 two weeks ago.

While the Buccaneers have all their arsenal at their disposal after going on an heavy signing on spree, enlisting all the players they wished for, the Glamour Boys on the other hand have to do with what they have, in the form of players registered before the Fifa ban in February.

Consequently, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will have to contend with four players who played under him at the now defunct Wits, as Zinnbauer prepares to unleash Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzvukamanja‚ against their former mentor.

The Pirates German coach lost his maiden Soweto derby 1-0 in February, while his opposite number Hunt will get his first Soweto experience of the derby.

This is what the coaches said at the virtual press conference for the biggest PSL match: Bucs’ Zinnbauer, “They [Chiefs] have a top coach, he has a lot of experience, he has won titles in this country.

“He led a top team [Wits] last year and also fought for the title last season – he was close to [winning] the title. And he knows my players exactly, some players were in his team last season and he knows them, he knows their style.”

Said Hunt: “This MTN cup has been around for a long‚ long time‚ obviously with other sponsors involved‚ and it’s a great opportunity to get yourself in a cup final so early in a season‚ which I always think helps with momentum going forward. The good thing is we’ve got two games in the semifinal‚ in a home and away situation.

“But I mean‚ for us‚ for me‚ being new at the club it’s just about trying to find out about the players a bit more every day‚ every game. And trying to find a way of playing that suits the players more. That’s the most important.”

Author



Xolile Mtshazo