Jabu Mahlangu’s remarks ruffle Sundowns supporters’ feathers

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Jabu Mahlangu has received a backlash for suggesting that Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating the local football scene because of their financial muscle.

In a social media video that has gone viral, Mahlangu accuses Sundowns of destroying the standard of local football, suggesting that something must be done to stop the Brazilians on how they recruit players.

“Personally I am struggling to watch PSL [Premier Soccer League] matches because the standard has dropped immensely,” Mahlangu says in the video.

“We suggested the issue of financial fair play in the league, and we understand that people want their teams to win all the time, but what is happening now is killing our national team. Something must be done.

“Check the players that are not playing, top players including [Lesedi] Kapinga, [Mosa] Lebusa, and [Rivaldo] Coetzee, they remain in the stands. The list is endless. All our best players are in the same team and they don’t play. So, something must be done, because they [Sundowns] are destroying [local football].”

The comments from the Daveyton-born soccer star have since attracted criticism from many football lovers.

Give credit to the technical staff, the scouting department and all the work behind the scenes.

Sundowns have money yes, but so does Chiefs and Pirates – they are just not using it effectively. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the Brazilians visit TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening, and will be looking to extend their 12-match unbeaten run in the league.

