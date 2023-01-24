Jobless Marcelo Bielsa leads race to replace Lampard at Toffees

Following a confirmation by Everton that they have parted ways with Frank Lampard on Monday, Marcelo Bielsa is leading the race to replace the England soccer legend.

Lampard was sacked after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the weekend. The 44-year-old had a poor run of form since taking over from Rafael Benitez in January 2022, only managing to win 12 out of the 44 matches during his stint.

Bielsa has been out of work since February 2022 on the back of a disappointing second season in the English Premier League with Leeds United. The Argentine international tactician led Leeds to the 2019/20 championship title, gaining them promotion to the English top-flight football for the first time in 16 years.

According to reports, the 67-year-old has already held talks with the club’s hierarchy about succeeding the former Chelsea boss, and has shown keen interest in taking over the top job. Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is also reportedly among the names being considered for the coaching position.

At the back of Lampard’s sacking, calls for the board to step down have grown louder, with supporters demonstrating their frustration against the club owners after their 2-1 home defeat to Southampton on January 14.

In the last seven seasons, Everton has appointed seven managers, with Lampard being the latest casualty. The Toffees are currently sitting on position 19 on the log with 15 points from 20 games. They are narrowly outside of the relegation zone on a better goal difference over Southampton.

Everton will welcome runaway leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park in their next league fixture, followed by Liverpool away and then Leeds United at home, which will likely see Bielsa face his former side if he takes over the reigns.

