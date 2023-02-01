Jorginho brings wealth of experience to the Gunners

Italian international football star Jorginho has joined English soccer giants Arsenal from Chelsea.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has made 143 Premier League appearances, brings to the Gunners a vast amount of experience of both club and international football.

In addition to making nearly 500 club appearances in his career, Jorginho has been a regular in the Italy national team squad for more than five years, making 46 appearances and winning Euro 2020 with his country.

Since joining Chelsea, he has been a fixture in their Premier League side and won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, as well as the Fifa Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have confirmed that Marcel Sabitzer has joined the club on loan from Bayern Munich until June 2023.

The Austrian midfielder has made 443 career club appearances across Europe, including 54 since joining FC Bayern Munich in August 2021. Previously, Sabitzer was club captain of RB Leipzig. He has 68 full international caps for the Austria national team.

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity, I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player and I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season,” said Sabitzer.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new teammates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

Separately, Malo Gusto has completed a permanent move to Chelsea from Lyon.

The exciting 19-year-old right-back has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge to summer 2030. He will head back to France for the remainder of the current campaign to continue with Lyon in Ligue 1, where he has made 15 league appearances.

Gusto, who has been capped at Under-21 level by France, progressed through the youth ranks at Lyon and made his senior debut in January 2021.

In another development, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined City from Juventus in 2019 following spells in Spain and his native Portugal. The Portuguese has now moved to Germany to join the Bundesliga outfit for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author