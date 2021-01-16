Laffor and Konqobe join Chilli Boys until end of the season

Chippa United have signed former Mamelodi Sundowns Liberian striker Anthony Laffor and former SA Under-23 defender Ayabulela Konqobe, the club announced in a statement on Friday.

The Port Elizabeth-based Chilli Boys said, “the duo has signed until the end of the season with an option of renewing their contracts for a further two seasons.”

The players are immediately available to play in the league match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I am thrilled to have the experience of both Anthony and Ayabulela to bolster our squad. We welcome them both to the Chilli Boys family, as we look at reinforcing in key positions, and also [working] towards our ambitions for this season,” Malesela said.

The 35-year-old Liberia forward is one of the most decorated players in the PSL and has seven league winners’ medals to his name. He’s also won the CAF Champions League and has two Nedbank Cups, two Telkom Knockouts and one MTN8 title.

“I had other clubs I was talking to but I feel that Chippa is the best place for me to be,” said Laffor.

“I’m here to work for my place. I’m happy to be part of the team, the guys here are very friendly and professional. I can see there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I just want to tell [everyone] that I’m happy to be here and I want to help get Chippa where they are supposed to be.”

Laffor was released together with Wayne Arendse in December after being limbo and not playing as he was sidelined for the whole season. He only made one appearance in the league game as a late substitute against Highlands Park in August.

The club also announced that goalkeepers Ismail Watenga and Mlungisi Mazibuko as well as assistant coach Siyabulela Gwambi, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, will be part of the traveling party to play TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Saturday.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo