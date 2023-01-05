League race far from over, declares Kaizer Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has jumped on the bandwagon and dismissed comments by Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp that the league race is over.

Middendorp was commenting after his side lost 2-0 to front-runners and defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Swallows FC are languishing on position 15 on the log and it is going to require a mammoth task for them to retain their DStv Premiership status at the end of the season.

Zwane told a media briefing on Thursday that it is too early to declare that the league race is done and dusted, saying a lot can change between now and the end of the season.

Chiefs, who face Sekhukhune United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night, are on a good form and are slowly climbing up the log table.

After a dismal start to the season, Amakhosi now occupy position four, 10 points behind log leaders Sundowns. Zwane’s side has recorded seven points out of a possible nine in their last three matches.

“There are still 16 matches to be played. We just have to keep on grinding the results in the upcoming games and keep up with the teams that are on top of us on the log,” he said.

“SuperSport United have done well lately and Bay United are also in the top three, we need to compete with them. If we win most of our games, we will be up there competing for the league title as well – the race is not over yet.”

On Wednesday, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena played down Middendorp’s comments, saying there has never been a league title won in January, and stated that it is still a long way to the finish line.

Switching to Saturday’s game, Zwane said he is aware of the danger that Sekhukhune poses, noting that Amakhosi will have to be ready for their Limpopo opponents.

“They have a new coach in Brandon Truter who is very unpredictable in his approach. One can never be sure of the tactics or strategy that he will bring this time around. We just have to be ready for whatever they bring on the table.

“It’s going to be a difficult match, they won 3-2 in their last match against Marumo Gallants. We are hosting them and we must get the three points, but those points won’t come on a silver platter, we will have to work harder,” he added.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

