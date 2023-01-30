Likely surprise January transfers

The PSL January transfer window will close on Tuesday, and some surprise deals cannot be ruled out. All eyes will be on Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu to see if they can come to an agreement for the services of Makhehleni Makhaula.

The 33-year-old midfielder has signed a pre-contract with the Buccaneers, and if there’s no agreement now, he’ll only join the club on July 1.

Pirates also remain the favourites to land the signature of Pule Mmodi, who is in the last six months of his contract with Golden Arrows.

In other transfer news, SuperSport United are tracking Terrence Dvzukamanja from Pirates. The Tshwane club has also decided to hold on to striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Meanwhile, Swallows FC will register some players after Fifa lifted their transfer ban. They are expected to add two Tanzanian midfielders, Ally Msengi, who was at Stellenbosch, and David Uromi, who played for Sudanese club Al Hilal, as well as free agent Evans Rusike.

DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in Khanyisa Mayo from Cape Town City. The Brazilians may loan out Gift Motupa, Katlego Mohamme, Promise Mkhuma and Keletso Makgalwa.

Stellenbosch are interested in midfielder Sabelo Radebe.

Amakhosi may also loan Thabo Mokoena and Keletso Sifama to Motsepe Foundation Championship Club, Uthongathi.

Former Bafana Bafana international Ayanda Patosi is back after parting ways with Iranian club Foolads and he’s already linked with his former club Cape Town City.

