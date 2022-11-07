Liverpool face Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League last 16

The draw for the UEFA last 16 has served appetizing ties with Spanish giants Real Madrid set to lock horns with English powerhouse Liverpool.

Real Madrid, who are the defending champions of Europe’s most coveted tittle and currently lead the standings in Spain, will face a Liverpool team that has been blowing hot and cold since the start of the season, lying in an unfamiliar position 8 on the log after 13 games.

Liverpool, coached by Jurgen Klopp, have won the Champions League more than any other English club (six tittles) with their most recent tittle coming in 2019. Coincidentally, Madrid edged out Liverpool in May in Paris to win a record-extending 14th title.

Liverpool will be at home first due to coming second in their group, with the away leg scheduled for March.

Other fixtures:

Manchester City vs Leipzig

Tottenham vs AC Milan

Chelsea vs Dortmund

Bayern vs PSG

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Internazionale vs Porto

