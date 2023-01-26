Long-awaited comeback of Khama Billiat remains a fantasy

The long-awaited return of Khama Billiat will be further delayed as the Zimbabwe international is still struggling with an injury, according to Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane.

Zwane was briefing the media on Thursday ahead of Chiefs clash with Royal AM, a must-win fixture for both teams as they look desperate for maximum points following disappointing results this season.

Billiat has been sitting on the sidelines prior to the 2022 Fifa World Cup break in November 2022, after picking up a knee injury against AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership league encounter.

“Unfortunately we are not going to see Khama [Billiat] anytime soon, he is still struggling. So, we are still waiting for the doctors’ report and [we] will take it from there,” said Zwane.

The 32-year-old has only featured in seven games for Chiefs this season, managing one assist in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Zwane defended his captain Keagan Dolly, who has been criticized following his poor run of form in the last four weeks. He said he is not concerned about the performance of the former Mamelodi Sundowns winger.

Amakhosi has never won against Thwihli Thwahla since the Shauwn Mkhize side acquired the Premier Soccer League status, losing all three matches.

The Glamour Boys’ are still winless this year and will go out guns blazing when they welcome the KwaZulu-Natal-based side at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening.

