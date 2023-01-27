Maart confident of Chiefs victory against stubborn Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart is confident that Amakhosi will come out victorious when they face off with Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash on Sunday evening.

The Soweto giants have been on a poor run of form since the beginning of the year, failing to record a win, conceding six goals in three matches and have not registered a single goal in 2023. Chiefs will look to end the month with a win over the Kwazulu-Natal based side.

However, Maart is positive that the Glamour boys will conclude the month by getting maximum points and will bring back hope to the Amakhosi faithful.

“The defeats we come from now it’s three in a row, so of course we won’t go for four now because we will put every effort in because our supporters are not happy and we are trying to make them happy where we can and work hard for them,” said Maart during a media open day at in Naturena on Thursday.

The Orlando Pirates academy graduate and former Sekhukhune United captain admitted that the title race against runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns is improbably, stressing that they have been unfortunate in front of goal.

“At the end of the day it’s football, you can’t take away what they [Sundowns] have because they have been winning, and we have also been trying to win where we can because like I said, you could see since the beginning of the season our luck wasn’t there to score.

“So, we just need to work on it as a team and if they run away with the league they run away with it, there is nothing we can do,” he added.

Amakhosi are currently sitting on position six on the log standing, 25-point behind the defending champions – while Royal AM are number 11 with 21 points.

Given the fact that Chiefs have not beaten Shauwn Mkhize’s side in three meetings since the PSL status acquisition of Bloemfontein Celtic in 2021, coach Arthur Zwane and his charges will be on a mission to change their fortunes when they meet at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author