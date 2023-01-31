Makhehleni Makhaula joins Bucs as transfer window winds down

AmaZulu midfielder and captain Makhehleni Makhaula has joined Orlando Pirates on a one-and-a-half year deal.

This after speculations in recent weeks that the Randfontein-born midfielder is headed for the Soweto giants on a permanent deal.

In a statement on Tuesday, AmaZulu said: “AmaZulu Football Club have reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates for the release of club captain and midfielder, Makhehleni Makhaula, which takes effect in the current transfer window.”

Club president Sandile Zungu commended the tenacious midfielder’s professionalism since joining the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit, wishing him well ahead of his journey with the Buccaneers.

“Makhaula leaves with our full blessings. He has served the club very well as captain and was the recipient of the president’s and the player’s player of the year awards two seasons ago with merit,” said Zungu.

The Sea Robbers thanked Usuthu and hailed the way in which they have handled the negotiations.

“The club would like to thank AmaZulu management for the professional manner in how the transfer of Makhaula was handled,” said Pirates in a statement.

“Usuthu, through the leadership and guidance of chairman Sandile Zungu, was transparent and cooperative throughout the negotiations, making the process quick and smooth for both clubs. We would like to commend the board for their conduct and wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Pirates have already confirmed the departure of striker Zakhele Lepasa on a loan deal to SuperSport United until the end of the season.

With the DStv Premiership transfer window set to close at midnight, a lot of activity is anticipated from the Premier Soccer League teams ahead of the second half of the season.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author