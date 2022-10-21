Man United coach breaks silence on sulking Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo remains an important part of the squad, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag told the media on Friday, ahead of the Red Devils’ premier league match at Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The media briefing was dominated by questions on Cristiano Ronaldo, after the club released a statement this week confirming that the star player will not travel with the squad to Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo angered United supporters when he walked off the pitch before the final whistle against Tottenham Hotspur midweek.

Ten Hag was also grilled about the importance of this weekend’s match, the prospect of facing Graham Potter for the second time, and the incredible support of fans.

“Ronaldo remains an important part of the squad. I’m the manager and I’m responsible for the culture [of the team]. I have to set the standards and values, and I have to control them,” said Ten Hag.

“We are in a team and in a team we have standards and values. So after [the game against Spanish club] Rayo Vallecano, I said it was not acceptable, but he [Ronaldo] was not the only one [to behave like that]. That was for everyone.

“So when it [the bad behaviour happens for] the second time, it will have the consequences, and that is what we did. So we [will] miss him tomorrow [against Chelsea], but I think it’s important for the attitude and the mentality of the group. We have to focus on Chelsea, and that is the most important [thing].”

Asked what he hoped for by dropping Ronald from the team, the coach said: “I think it will [force him to reflect on his behaviour], but [that also applies] to everyone [in the team].

“We have a big game to play, so all my focus is on that game. We have to win, so we need full concentration to prepare.” – Manutd.com

