Man United set one foot in Carabao final after 3-0 victory

English soccer giants Manchester United have one foot in the Carabao final after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the semi-final first leg at the City Ground on Wednesday night.

Coming back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in a league encounter on Sunday, Erik ten Hag and his charges were desperate to get back to winning ways.

Marcus Rashford continued his impressive goal-scoring form six minutes into the game, when he made a solo run from his own half, dazzling past defenders and caught goalkeeper Wayne Hennesy in the near post, netting his 10th goal in 10 matches, and taking his goal tally to 18 in all competitions this season.

Forest thought they had made an immediate response when Sam Surridge had his goal disallowed by the video assistant referee, cutting short the celebrations.

Moments before half-time, newly signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst finally got off the mark in United colors. Weghorst pounced from a well-worked shot by Brazilian Antony from outside of the box and converted the rebound to double their lead.

The Red Devils dominated the match, which saw young prospect Facundo Pellistri along with Anthony Elanga come on to replace Weghorst and Antony, with Alejandro Garnacho coming in for Rashford.

United put the game to bed in the 89th minute thanks to a Bruno Fernandes half-volley in the six-yard area, after substitute Elanga set him up.

Ten Hag and his side will go into the second leg with a comfortable lead against coach Steve Cooper’s side, when they welcome them at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author